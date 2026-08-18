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Tuolumne County Sheriff Vazquez Kicks Off Annual Town Hall Meetings

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By Tracey Petersen
Flyer for Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez Annual Town Halls this fall

Flyer for Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez Annual Town Halls this fall

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Tuolumne County, CA – Get answers straight from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s mouth as he begins his annual town hall meetings next month in different locations throughout the county.

Sheriff David Vasquez stated that the sessions will cover a number of issues, including the county budget, major government decisions impacting the county’s safety, and a question-and-answer session to address community concerns.

“These meetings are part of our ongoing commitment to open communication and transparency through community engagement and discussion of important issues affecting our Tuolumne County community,” remarked Sheriff Vasquez.

Below are the meeting dates and locations:

  1. 9/1/2026 at 4 pm – Groveland Community Resilience Center – 18986 Ferretti Rd., Groveland
  2. 9/16/2026 at 4 pm – Sonora Board of Supervisors Chambers – 2 S. Green Street, Sonora.
  3. 9/21/2026 at 5 pm – Columbia Elementary School – 22540 Parrotts Ferry Rd, Columbia
  4. 9/29/2026 at 6 pm – Willow Springs Clubhouse – 20522 Willow Springs Dr, Soulsbyville
  5. 10/13/2026 at 4 pm – Tuolumne Community Resilience Center – 18241 Bay Ave, Tuolumne
  6. 10/27/2026 at 5 pm – Jamestown Community Hall – 18250 Main Street, Jamestown
  7. 11/9/2026 at 4 pm – Twain Harte Community Center – 18775 Manzanita Drive, Twain Harte

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