Tuolumne County Sheriff Vazquez Kicks Off Annual Town Hall Meetings

Tuolumne County, CA – Get answers straight from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s mouth as he begins his annual town hall meetings next month in different locations throughout the county.

Sheriff David Vasquez stated that the sessions will cover a number of issues, including the county budget, major government decisions impacting the county’s safety, and a question-and-answer session to address community concerns.

“These meetings are part of our ongoing commitment to open communication and transparency through community engagement and discussion of important issues affecting our Tuolumne County community,” remarked Sheriff Vasquez.

Below are the meeting dates and locations: