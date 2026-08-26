Human West Nile Virus Case Confirmed In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — The public health department in Tuolumne County reports that the first human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in 2026.

The individual is an adult who was hospitalized. For medical privacy reasons, no additional details were released.

“This case is a reminder of the risks from West Nile Virus-infected mosquito bites,” says Tuolumne County Health Officer, Dr. Kimberly Freeman. “It is important to learn and follow the recommendations to lower your risk of being bitten by mosquitoes.”

The public health department notes that West Nile Virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people infected have no symptoms. About 20% may experience fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Fewer than 1% of infections develop severe disease (people over 50 years of age or with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of experiencing severe symptoms).

The California Public Health Department adds that statewide, West Nile Virus has been at its highest level in five years. August and September are considered peak periods.

The best ways to protect against West Nile Virus are to use insect repellent with DEET, wear longer (protective) clothing during dawn and dusk, and drain any standing water (this is where mosquitoes lay eggs).