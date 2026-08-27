Closure Of Lime Kiln Road Planned Next Week

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department is warning about detours planned for Lime Kiln Road.

There will be a full closure of Lime Kiln Road from Jacobs Road to Murphy Road for the Curtis Creek Bridge Replacement Project.

The work will run from Monday, August 31, through Monday September 14, between 7 am – 5 pm. Sinclair General Engineering Construction will be overseeing the work.

The detour for the closure will be from Jacobs Road through Wards Ferry Road and Murphy Road. Residents and services will maintain access during this period (with delays).