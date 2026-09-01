Giudici, Calaveras Supervisor Candidate, Passes Away

San Andreas, CA — Bruce Giudici, who received the most votes in the June Primary election for District Five Calaveras Supervisor, passed away on Monday.

Ahead of the runoff in November against second-place finisher Clyde Clapp, Giudici was campaigning door-to-door with other supporters on Sunday when he fell and suffered a serious head injury. He was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital, where he passed away the following day.

Giudici was also active in the community as a musician, a volunteer with numerous non-profits, and a Fiscal Officer for ATCAA.

Carrie Biggs Adams, a volunteer for the Giudici campaign, says the team met and decided it will “carry on Bruce’s fight” in hopes of getting him elected in November. The team put out a statement: “Bruce was a man who cared deeply about Calaveras County and believed District 5 deserved honest, ethical, accountable leadership. Bruce was passionate about preventing Clyde Clapp from returning to the Board of Supervisors.”

Both Giudici and Clapp will still appear on the November ballot. California has a clause where a candidate can be removed voluntarily from the ballot within 68 days of the election, but that has passed, now 62 days out.

Under state rules, if Giudici receives the most votes in November, the Governor would be tasked with selecting a replacement to serve out the term. In that scenario, it would likely come after the first of the year, when either Xavier Becerra or Steve Hilton has taken office.

Central Sierra Broadcasting interviewed Giudici last week for a candidate forum that was scheduled to air at 6 pm today on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. We have paused plans to air the forum following Giudici’s unexpected passing, but we are planning to put it on myMotherLode.com later this week. When we spoke with the Giudici’s campaign this morning, it was expressed that he likely would have preferred the audio still be released to the community, as he had talked positively about doing the radio interview, and the campaign will still continues on in his legacy. The forum only features Giudici, as Clapp did not respond to invitations to take part.

Memorial service information for Giudici has not been announced.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.