Tuolumne Remembers 9/11 At Commemoration Ceremony

Tuolumne, CA — A day that will not be forgotten, it has been 25 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which occurred in 2001.

Today the Mother Lode community joined the VFW Post 3154 for a ceremony planned and conducted by Keith Dale Wann at the 9/11 Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Tuolumne. Vietnam veteran Frank M. Smart was going to serve as master of ceremonies but due to illness Debora Esque, Commander of VFW Post 3154, filled in.

The event began with a plane flying over the area and the crowd of 500, half elementary school children, cheering as seen in video here. There were several classes of students from elementary schools in attendance. Army veteran Kenny Kammerman, a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 391, performed bugle duties. Pastor George Johnson of Tuolumne Township Baptist Church delivered a prayer for Frank Smart and the closing benediction.

The ceremony was opened by Dennis Hendricks, a member of the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians. He read a brief story from a survivor who was on the 51st floor when the first plane struck and saw the first responders going up the tower stairs as he evacuated. Hendricks also gave a special Indian blessing.

Sheriff David Vasquez spoke about how he remembers 9/11. He described what 9/11 was like as a marine in boot camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) in San Diego in the video here.

After Sheriff Vasquez spoke several classes from Summerville Elementary sang patriotic songs. The event concluded with Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Danny Hillier performing the Ringing of the Bells ceremony, commemorating the events of September 11 and those who lost their lives.