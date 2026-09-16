Abernathy Addresses Questions Swirling About Special Education (ILS) Program

Sonora, CA — Families with students in the Independent Living Skills (ILS) program, which serves many individuals with special needs, have been concerned about its future.

It is operated under the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office and housed at the Soulsbyville Elementary School campus.

There have been rumors that the local program could either be dissolved next school year, moved to a new location, or be pushed to the individual school districts. It has created uncertainty for those who rely on it.

Zack Abernathy, who is in the Superintendent of Schools position through the end of the calendar year, has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog detailing the current status of ILS and explaining potential options moving forward.

You can read it by clicking here.