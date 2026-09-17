Interim Medical Director Picked At Valleys Springs Health And Wellness Center

Valley Springs, CA — The Mark Twain Healthcare District has selected Dr. Debbi Salom to lead the Valley Springs Health and Wellness Center on an interim basis.

We reported last week that the district put out a statement debunking rumors going around on social media that the clinic could change ownership as some providers have chosen to resign or depart in the coming months. The district noted that “staffing transitions are a normal part of running any health system.”

Dr. Salom has worked as a physician at the center for six years, caring for patients and families throughout the community. As Interim Medical Director, she will guide the clinic’s medical decisions and lead the search for new physicians.

“Our clinic is a jewel, and our team is second to none,” said Dr. Salom. “Every single person here shows up each day ready to give the best care possible to every patient who walks through our doors. I’m honored to lead this team, and I can’t wait to carry that legacy of excellence forward for our community.”

“Dr. Salom knows our community, our patients, and our mission,” said Lin Reed, President of the Board, Mark Twain Health Care District. “Her deep roots and proven, patient-first approach make her the right leader to guide our medical team into the future.”

The district reports that Dr. Salom is a board-certified Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine who specializes in Family Medicine, with more than 20 years of hands-on experience. She earned her medical degree from Western University of Health Sciences’ College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific. She completed her family medicine residency in Tempe, Arizona, where she served as chief resident.

She also completed fellowship training in Primary Care Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine at the University of California, Irvine, and in Health Policy at the New York Institute of Technology. Dr. Salom began her career caring for military service members and their families at Naval Hospital Lemoore, before continuing her work in family medicine.

For 80 years, the Mark Twain Health Care District (MTHCD) has served Calaveras County and the surrounding region as a publicly owned and managed health care district. Valley Springs Health & Wellness Center, run by MTHCD, is independently and publicly owned by the District and has been operating over the past seven years.