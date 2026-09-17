CA Senate District Four Candidates Talk Issues

Sonora, CA — The two candidates for Senate District Four spoke about issues like fire insurance, affordability, and why they feel they would be the most effective representative for the district.

KVML’s Newsmaker of the day segment on Wednesday featured an interview with Republican Alexandra Duarte, and Thursday featured Democrat Jaron Brandon.

Duarte is an agricultural business leader, and Brandon is a member of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

Click here to find both interviews.

In addition, in early October, both candidates will appear together for a debate/forum on KVML radio. It will also be archived for playback on myMotherLode.com. Both candidates have agreed to take part, and additional details will soon be forthcoming about the airing date.

Senate District 4 includes all or parts of the counties of Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Inyo, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne.