CAO Root Puts Out Message About Priorities For Tuolumne County Government

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County CAO Roger Root released a brief video message to the community about his vision for county government moving forward.

He opened by talking about the county government employees.

He stated, “The employees are the backbone to the services that we provide in Tuolumne County, and it is important that we find a way to properly compensate our employees and find a way to make sure they have everything they need to do their jobs appropriately, and to provide the services that the county is expecting from us.”

He then addressed budget matters, saying, “We also have to focus on fiscal stability. Our long-term fiscal stability is going to be key to where Tuolumne County is going to go in the future. It is key to compensating our employees, and it is key to making sure that we have the revenue and the means to be able to provide the services that the county expects from us.”

He ended the message by talking about trust. Stating, “We have a need in Tuolumne County to rebuild the trust, not just with the employees, but with the citizens, and with our partners within the community. Our focus the next few years will really be on rebuilding that trust. We do that through engagement, transparency, and just being honest with what’s going on in Tuolumne County.”

The message, released by the county via social media, spanned a minute and 20 seconds.