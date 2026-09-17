No Acreage Growth On Yosemite Dome Fire, Still No Containment

Mariposa County, CA – Firefighters have kept the Yosemite National Park Dome Fire acreage from growing overnight, but containment remains at zero.

The blaze, burning north of Wawona in Mariposa County, remains 1,177 acres. CAL FIRE reports that a California Interagency Incident Management Team 3 is heading to the Dome Fire and is scheduled to take command later today.

Park fire officials today report, “The Dome fire continues to have a moderate rate of spread to the north and northeast as it runs up-slope aligned with terrain and wind. The fire is burning through grass, brush, and timber fuels, resulting in visible smoke from the Wawona Road (Highway 41). The fire is in the wilderness and difficult to access due to steep, rugged terrain.”

Yesterday evening, CAL FIRE relayed that firefighters engaged the flames burning in a remote area of Yosemite National Park with limited access. The fire made upslope runs aligned with terrain and wind. Short-range spotting was observed.

Today, fire crews and air resources continued their efforts to fully suppress the fire. Air quality remains at good to moderate levels in Wawona and Yosemite Valley.

CAL FIRE air resources are assigned and supporting firefighting operations. Currently, 187 personnel are working the fire. Click here for the Yosemite National Park Public Information Map.