Sonora, CA—Tuolumne County Public Works wants feedback on transportation safety concerns and asks the public to take the Tuolumne County Transportation Safety Survey.

Public Works has teamed up with Fehr & Peers to develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan through the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program. The online survey asks individuals, businesses, and community stakeholders to help identify locations where they have safety concerns. The answers should include what they have experienced or observed while traveling on area roadways.

“The information received will help identify areas of concern and establish transportation safety priorities as part of the Comprehensive Safety Action Plan,” stated public works officials, adding, “Community members are encouraged to participate and share the survey with others who may wish to provide input.”

Click here to view and take the survey, which includes a map to pinpoint specific areas in the county. The deadline to submit responses is 5 p.m. on October 9, 2026.