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Dogtown Road Work To Continue This Weekend, Slowing Traffic

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By Tracey Petersen
Road Closed detour sign

Road Closed detour sign

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Calaveras County, CA – Work is slated to continue this weekend on the Indian Creek Bridge Replacement Project in Calaveras County.

Calavera County Public Works detailed that bridge construction in San Andreas will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2026, as part of the ongoing project, which began in mid-June and is expected to last through the end of October.

Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with barricades and warning devices in place, as the bridge section of Dogtown Road will be closed. Detours are at the intersections of Dogtown Road and Fourth Crossing Road to the north, off Highway 49 near San Andreas, and at Schmauder Mine Road to the south near Angels Camp.

“The County appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as construction crews work to complete this important project,” shared public works officials.

For questions or to report urgent road-related concerns during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), please contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401. After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).

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