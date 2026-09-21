Trump: September Is National Hispanic Heritage Month

President Donald Trump issued a statement recognizing the month of September as National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“During National Hispanic Heritage Month, we honor the innumerable achievements and vast contributions of Hispanic Americans, whose strength, character, and devotion to our country continue to make America the greatest and most prosperous Nation in the world.

For centuries, Hispanic Americans have shaped the fabric of our culture, strengthened our most cherished institutions, and advanced the promise of the American Dream. They have fought to defend our freedom in the United States Armed Forces; protected our streets and cities by serving as law enforcement; cared for the vulnerable as doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers; strengthened our communities as clergy and religious leaders; and helped forge the destiny of our Republic by serving at the highest levels of government. In every profession throughout our land, they make our country stronger, wealthier, and prouder with each passing generation.

Above all, Hispanic Americans have immeasurably enriched our communities through a tireless dedication to hard work, an immense love of family, and an unshakable faith in Almighty God. My Administration reaffirms our unwavering commitment to defending these enduring values of faith, family, and freedom, and we remain steadfast in our mission to unleash the full potential of a stronger Nation so that every citizen has the opportunity to thrive, prosper, and achieve the American Dream. Through The Working Families Tax Cuts Act, we are helping Americans keep more of what they earn by delivering no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security, increasing the child tax credit, and creating a brand new investment account for American children – Trump Accounts. This historic legislation lowers taxes like never before for our workers, seniors, and entrepreneurs, rewarding the labor that built our economy and drives it forward.

As our Nation marks National Hispanic Heritage Month, we will continue to deliver historic wins, honor the rich culture and contributions of the Hispanic American community, and write the next chapter of our great American story. The courage, sacrifice, and perseverance of Hispanic Americans embody the very best of our Republic, and together, we will press forward with confidence, certain that our brightest days are yet to come.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.