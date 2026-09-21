Sonora To Swear-in Peterson, Discuss Transferring Open Space At Intersection

Sonora, CA — Several items will go before the Sonora City Council this evening.

Early in the meeting, the council will oversee the swearing-in of Liz Peterson as the new Director of Administrative Services.

Peterson recently joined the city after previously serving as a Deputy CAO in Tuolumne County.

Immediately afterward, Visit Tuolumne County will present on its scope of marketing services through June 30, 2027.

There will also be a public hearing about the city potentially vacating a right-of-way (currently open space) at the intersection of Old Wards Ferry Road and Sanguinetti Road. The area was gifted to the city as part of a lawsuit settlement with Citizens for Responsible Growth related to the Sonora Lowe’s project around 2010. The city has been maintaining the property and is interested in potentially transferring it back to the adjacent landowner, California Gold Development, so that it could be used for other purposes. No specific plans have been proposed for the location, but it may potentially bring additional tax revenue to the city if it is used commercially. A couple of letters have been submitted to the city in opposition. It was earlier recommended for approval by the city’s planning commission. There would be correlating actions to transfer the ownership and rezone a portion from Open Space to General Commercial.

The meeting will convene with closed session items at 4 pm and the open portion (with items referenced above) beginning at 5 pm.