Two Killed In Helicopter Crash While Battling Dome Fire In Yosemite

Mariposa, CA — A helicopter that was helping to fight the Dome Fire in Yosemite National Park crashed on Sunday, killing both people on board.

The FAA confirms that the crash occurred at around 2:55 pm near the community of Mariposa.

Aerospace company Precision confirmed on its social media that the two people killed were members of its crew.

The company stated, “We are devastated by this loss and are struggling to find the words. We ask for privacy and compassion for their families and our team as we grieve this tremendous loss.”

No details have been released as to what caused the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation.

CAL Fire reports that the Dome Fire is 3,047 acres with 15% containment. It continues to move north, northwest, and northeast, with fire activity slowing as it reaches areas previously burned by the 2017 Empire Fire and other past incidents. With less vegetation available to burn in these areas, fire behavior has been reduced to creeping and smoldering. Gusty winds continue to carry embers ahead of the main fire, resulting in spot fires to the north. Heavy smoke has been impacting areas like El Portal and Wawona. No structures are considered at risk.