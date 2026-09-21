Big Rig Crashes Into Guardrail On O’Byrnes Ferry Bridge

Sonora, CA—A big rig truck pulling a trailer crashed into a guardrail Saturday afternoon on the O’Byrnes Ferry bridge, blocking the roadway for approximately five hours.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Michael Cerretta of Killeen, Texas, was driving southbound on O’Byrnes Ferry Road north of Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19th, when he negotiated a right-hand curve on the bridge. The rear tires of the trailer traveled onto the west shoulder before striking the bridge’s guardrail. The trailer then came to a stop, partially off the bridge. Tow trucks were called to the scene to remove the big rig and trailer, and the roadway remained blocked for about five hours.

Cerretta was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The CHP said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash. Sonora Area CHP Commander Lieutenant Randy Matyshock said the crash serves as a reminder for drivers to slow down and remain alert, particularly when operating larger vehicles on narrow roadways in mountainous communities.

The roadway was reopened after the scene was cleared and determined to be safe.