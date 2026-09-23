Sonora, CA — Pat’s Pocket Dinner and Concert is an event this Saturday to raise funds for a non-profit Christian organization. The event organizer, Terry Clark, was Wednesday’s Newsmaker of the day on KVML.

Clark currently lives in Tennessee. He retired in 2007 as principal of Sonora High School. His new nonprofit organization is called Pat’s Pocket after his late wife who passed away last year. Clark details his wife was an incredible Christian lady that taught him to worship and read the bible. He feels she would be thrilled that he is doing the fundraising. He also shared his Mother, Lois Clark was very involved in Missions and taught him to love missions and the message of Jesus Christ.

Clark’s hope is the nonprofit organization will help Christian pastors, missionaries and other Christian workers from independent churches nationally who have a significant financial, medical, housing or other need. The first event is held in Sonora because Clark knows a lot of people here. He also says it is a very giving community and he knows four pastors or missionaries who could use help right now.

Doors open at 5:30pm Saturday, September 26, with a barbeque chicken dinner served in the Sierra Building at the Motherlode Fairgrounds along with music and a silent auction. The music will be provided by Take 2 with violinist Brian Cogburn and Aaron Avila. Brian is a 3-time California State Fiddle champion. Ron Hamilton is organizing the chicken dinner for the event. Over 40 volunteers are giving their time cooking or serving. Tickets are $30.00 each and can be bought at the door or donations can be made online at the website patspocket.org.