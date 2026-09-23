Threats Lockdown Calaveras High School

San Andreas, CA – A lockdown today at Calaveras High School in San Andreas due to threatening text messages was lifted after the student who reported the threats was also accused of writing them.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the school and, once on scene, searched the campus and secured the scene to begin investigating the threats. Detectives relayed, “It was quickly determined that the threat was fabricated and the individual responsible for the false report was identified. It was determined that the student reporting the incident was also the person who created the text messages.”

Additionally, sheriff’s officials say there is no ongoing threat to the school or the surrounding area. There will also be additional patrols and personnel assigned to the school over the next several days.

Sheriff’s officials disclosed that more information on the incident will be released “when appropriate, as the remaining investigative steps are completed.”