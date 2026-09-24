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Glacier Point Road To Close Due To Dome Fire

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By Tracey Petersen
Glacier Point Road - NPS Image

Glacier Point Road - NPS Image

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Yosemite, CA – Glacier Point Road in Yosemite National Park is temporarily closing this evening due to the Dome Fire.

Park officials report the roadway will close at 6 pm today, Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Calling it a “public safety closure,” they say the closure is the “result of reduced visibility along the road due to smoke and to safely allow firefighting operations.”

The Four Mile Trail and Panorama Trail that provide access to Glacier Point will remain open to hikers. Backpackers already parked overnight at Glacier Point will be allowed to exit after the closure begins, shared Park officials, adding that there are “no imminent threats to infrastructure.”

This is not a season-ending closure, stressed park officials, noting that the roadway will reopen when conditions allow. Visitors can call 209/372-0200 (then 1 and 1 again) for road updates in Yosemite.

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