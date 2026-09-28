Trump: National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

President Donald Trump issued a statement recognizing the month of September as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“This National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, my Administration stands with the countless children facing the devastating effects of cancer. We recognize the love, strength, and care of the families who walk beside them through every step of their journeys. Above all, we commit to advancing lifesaving innovation and accelerating cures, giving every child the chance to live a long, healthy, and happy life.

American medicine has achieved remarkable breakthroughs in the fight to save the lives of our children, but cancer still remains the leading cause of death among children in the United States. To overcome such devastation, my Administration is strengthening preventative efforts, developing better treatments, and ultimately finding a cure to end this scourge.

Through the Make America Healthy Again Commission, we are addressing the root cause of chronic illnesses afflicting children—including cancer—and giving every child the chance to grow up healthy. We are also harnessing Artificial Intelligence to accelerate pediatric cancer research, identify promising solutions, and unlock new possibilities for prevention and cures. By bringing together American innovation and cutting-edge technology, we are providing new hope to children and families fighting cancer.

Every American child deserves the chance to grow up healthy and achieve their own unique American Dream. Together, we will fight to eradicate this vicious disease and build a future of greater hope, health, and possibility for America’s children.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.