Tuolumne County To Seek Public Input On Data Center Ordinance

Sonora, CA — A community meeting is planned for next month to gather input on the development of an ordinance in Tuolumne County to regulate data centers.

We reported that the board of supervisors this month directed Community Development Department staff to develop the ordinance. The action came as data centers are being built across the country to meet the growing demand of artificial intelligence technology. While they do have the potential to bring economic benefits to counties, data centers can also place high demand on local electricity and water supplies.

A community input meeting will be Wednesday, October 7, from 4-6 pm in the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora. The county is seeking early input on the issues, concerns, and priorities to consider when developing the ordinance.

It will be an open-house format focused on gathering input. Attendees will be able to move between topic areas and share comments, questions, and feedback. There will not be a formal presentation or question/answer session.

CDD reports that additional opportunities for public participation will be announced as the process continues.