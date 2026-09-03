Tuolumne Supervisors Find Compromise On Addressing Data Centers

Sonora, CA — A majority of the members opposed a 45-day moratorium on developing data center projects over concerns that it would send a message that Tuolumne County is closed-minded about the potential benefits that these types of projects could bring under the right circumstances.

The proposed moratorium was brought forth by District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell at this week’s meeting. He cited that there are concerns about the amount of electricity, water, and other impacts of large AI data centers. A similar moratorium was approved last week in Calaveras County. Supervisor Jaron Brandon also voiced support for Supervisor Campbell’s proposal. They stressed that it wouldn’t be a ban, but it gives the county time to address the issue. Eight people came up in support of the idea during public comments.

Supervisor Mike Holland, speaking in opposition to a moratorium, argued that it is unnecessary and stated that some areas of the country have benefited from revenue brought in by data centers. Holland stated, “It is not like they are going to show up and in two weeks have a building permit. I think this (moratorium) is telling them, ‘Don’t come here, and don’t even have a conversation with us.’ Where I think we want to attract business, and maybe it is the wrong business, but how do we know until it is proposed?”

Board Chair Steve Griefer weighed in, expressing that there are specific areas that could benefit from a data center project. “We have this big Harvard Mine (county-owned with strict limitations on its use) that is just full of water, and we could easily stuff a data center in there. That would solve so much of our problems with that mine, and that water.”

Supervisor Griefer said he would support directing staff to look at the issue of data centers and develop a related ordinance, but is opposed to the 45-day moratorium.

Campbell responded that the moratorium would avoid confusion and issues that could arise if a project is brought forward before an ordinance is drafted.

Supervisors Holland and Anaiah Kirk both voiced concerns about “creep” in the county, and that if a 45-day moratorium is approved, other priorities could come up, and it keeps getting extended, preventing any data center projects. They indicated that this type of situation has been prevalent in county government in past years.

Seeing that there was not majority support for a moratorium, Supervisor Campbell presented a countermeasure to simply direct the Community Development Department to develop ordinance codes and definitions related to data centers. It was seconded by Supervisor Steve Griefer and was approved 5-0.

Tuesday’s meeting was lengthy. The board also voted 3-2 to approve drafted responses to the Grand Jury reports, which were linked in an earlier story here.

There was also discussion about a proposed amendment to the Master Stewardship Agreement between the county and the Stanislaus National Forest, specifically related to the Yosemite Rivers Alliance. After a back-and-forth debate, the county leaders voted 4-1 to make no changes to that existing agreement.