More Growth On Dome Fire In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — The Dome Fire in an isolated area of Yosemite National Park is now 5,215 acres with 30% containment.

The fire grew over 500 acres this past weekend. There are 775 firefighters assigned to the incident.

Yosemite National Park is open and operating normally (except Glacier Point Road being closed due to reduced visibility and to allow for firefighting operations). The Four Mile Trail and Panorama Trail, providing access to Glacier Point, remain open to hikers.

The fire continues to move slowly north and northeast into the 2017 Empire Fire footprint, where rocky terrain and natural barriers are helping slow its spread. Crews are building and widening fire lines near Bridalveil Creek, Empire Meadows and Horse Ridge. In Wawona and Yosemite West, crews are clearing brush around homes, checking hydrant pressure and keeping roads open. No roads, buildings or utilities are under immediate threat. Visitors to the park may continue to see or smell smoke as conditions change. The Mariposa-Yosemite Airport is closed to general aviation traffic. No civilian aircraft may take off or land at this time.