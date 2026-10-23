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Final Stretch of High School Football Regular Season

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By B.J. Hansen
Bears Breakdown Video Image

Bears Breakdown Video Image

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Tuolumne, CA — Three weeks remain in the high school football regular season, and Summerville is celebrating homecoming, Sonora High is at home, and the Calaveras schools are going head-to-head.

The Summerville Bears (1-5) will host Riverbank (2-5) in a homecoming matchup. Hear the game on 93.5 KKBN.

The Sonora Wildcats (4-4) will be at home facing Ripon (2-5). The game will air on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Calaveras High (6-1) will face Bret Harte (2-5) at home. The game will air on Star 92.7.

Listeners can also access the radio station streams on the myMotherLode app.

Video of Sonora and Summerville football games airs on myMotherLode.tv.

Click here to view this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough and Bears Breakdown.

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