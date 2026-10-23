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Power Outage In Calaveras County

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By Tracey Petersen
Power outage in the Atnold area of Calaveras County—PG&E map

Power outage in the Atnold area of Calaveras County—PG&E map

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Arnold, CA—PG&E reports nearly 200 customers lost power this morning in the Arnold area of Calaveras County.

198 customers’ lights went out at 8 a.m. along Lakemont and Pine Knoll drives and Fawn Circle, north of Highway 4.

“We apologize for the delay in getting your power back on. Unforeseen issues can cause unexpected delays for our crews. We will update you as soon as we know more,” relayed utility officials.

No cause has been identified, but a team is on site checking the electrical system for damaged sections. The estimated restoration time was 11:15 a.m., but no new time has been given by the company.

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