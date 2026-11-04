Tune In For Local Election Night Results

Sonora, CA — The polls closed at 8 pm across California.

Tune in for twice-hourly election updates on AM 1450/FM 102.7 KVML, Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. The station streams are also available via the myMotherLode app. The results will also be updated throughout the evening on the myMotherLode.com election page. Refresh the page throughout the evening as the information will be updated as new numbers are released from the Tuolumne and Calaveras election offices.

There are single board of supervisor contests in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. In Tuolumne County, the District Two race is between incumbent Ryan Campbell and challenger Juli Healy. In Calaveras, former board member Clyde Clapp faces the late Bruce Giudici. If Giudici wins, the Governor will be tasked with picking someone to fill the seat.

There is one competitive Tuolumne Utilities District race, as Division One features the incumbent Ron Ringen and the challenger Tom Crosby. The Groveland Community Services District has three seats open, and seven candidates, John Armstrong, Robert Swan, Bruce Thompson, Donald Felts, Bruce Dudgly, Robert Turney Sr. and Steve Perreira.

School board races include Columbia Elementary, Summerville High, Bret Harte High, and Calaveras Unified. There are also closely contested Union Public Utility District and Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District seats.

Summerville Elementary has a $3.4 million bond measure on the ballot and the Calaveras Unified School District has a $66 million bond. Both would require 55% in favor to pass.

The Mother Lode region will have a new Senator for District 4, as the Republican candidate is Alexandra Duarte and the Democrat is Jaron Brandon. The incumbent in the race, Marie Alvarado-Gil, failed to advance past the June Primary.

In the Congressional District 5 race, the candidates are incumbent Republican Tom McClintock and Democrat Michael Masuda. In the Assembly District 9 race, which includes parts of Calaveras County, the candidates are Republican incumbent Heath Flora and Democrat Matthew Adams.

California will also be electing a new Governor and will weigh in on various state ballot measures.