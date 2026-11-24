Angels Camp, CA — Students in fourth through 12th grade from across Calaveras, Amador, and Alpine counties filled Mark Twain Hall at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds last week for the annual Dinner With a Scientist.

Hosted on Tuesday by the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE), the gathering brought together 128 students and 29 teachers from 16 local schools to connect directly with professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Keynote speaker Nancy Muleady-Mecham, known affectionately as “Doc Nancy,” kicked off the evening by sharing stories from her career—which includes teaching overseas and serving as a National Park Service ranger—illustrating the unexpected places that curiosity and a sense of adventure can lead.

Following the keynote, students rotated through four rounds of table conversations with visiting specialists. The lineup of experts represented a wide range of disciplines, including archaeology and conservation, mathematics and applied behavioral science, meteorology and wildlife biology, medicine and wastewater treatment, physics, engineering, materials science, and other technologies.

The event was first launched 30 years ago.

This year’s 16 participating schools included Albert Michelson, Avery Middle School, Bear Valley Elementary (Alpine County), Calaveras High School, Copperopolis Elementary, Granite Peak Charter, Hazel Fischer Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Jenny Lind Elementary, Libertas Academy, Mark Twain Elementary, Mountain Oaks Charter School, San Andreas Elementary, Sierra Hills Education Center, Toyon Middle School, and Valley Springs Elementary.

Murphys Historic Hotel catered the evening’s meal, while community support from groups like the Angels-Murphys Rotary, Bret Harte High School Leadership and Interact students, the Calaveras County Board of Education, and CCOE staff kept the night running smoothly. Several local businesses were supporting sponsors.