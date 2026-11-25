Sonora, CA—There are three Turkey Trot events in the Mother Lode that are fun for the whole family, taking place during the Thanksgiving holiday.

First is the Copper Valley Turkey Trot in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, meeting at the lodge on Saddle Creek Drive at 8 a.m., and the race starts at 9 a.m. The two-and-a-half-mile run benefits Toys for Tots. $20 or a toy or game donation will get you in the race.

On Thanksgiving Day in Tuolumne County, Adventist Health Sonora’s free Turkey Trot begins at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Sonora, with one-mile and 5K routes starting and finishing at Discover Life Seventh-day Adventist Church at 40 N Forest Road, off Stockton Street in Sonora. The all-ages event welcomes leashed dogs and strollers, rain or shine. Adventist Health’s diabetes management team hosts the Turkey Trot in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month.

“Physical activity and quality time with friends and family are great ways to boost your well-being and reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and depression,” advised health officials.

The event offers extra activities, including a costume contest where participants are encouraged to dress up for fun and a canned food drive to benefit the ATCAA Food Bank, supporting local families in need. Participants who pre-register can reserve a complimentary event t-shirt while supplies last; click here to register.

Additionally, at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning in Murphys, in Calaveras County, is the 2.5- and 5-mile Klassen Klassic Turkey Trot at Murphys Community Park. The trot starts at 9 a.m. To partake in all the fun, just bring a non-perishable food item donation for the Murphys Senior Center.