Murphys, CA — Murphys Creek Theatre (MCT) has received $35,500 in grant funding from the California Arts Council (CAC) for the 2026–27 fiscal year.

The funding package includes $18,000 in General Operating Support and a $17,500 Impact Projects grant dedicated to MCT’s Quill to Act New Play Festival.

As Calaveras County’s sole professional theatre company, MCT serves as a cultural hub, delivering year-round live performances and arts education.

The $18,000 General Operating Support grant directly underpins MCT’s core operations, including artist compensation, youth education, accessibility accommodations, and its five-play professional season. The funds help maintain the company’s Pay-What-You-Can admission policy at every single performance.

This commitment to financial accessibility has driven significant community engagement: in 2025, MCT welcomed 4,132 audience members, with 42.8% attending via Pay-What-You-Can pricing—including 859 completely free tickets.

The $17,500 Impact Projects grant powers the Quill to Act New Play Festival, an initiative that places local residents at the heart of the creative process. Over 75 volunteer readers review more than 100 blind-submitted scripts to narrow the field down to three finalists. Following professionally staged readings and interactive audience talkbacks, community feedback helps select the winning script, which earns a full professional world-premiere production in MCT’s 2027 season and generates paid work for California theatre artists.

The awards coincide with the California Arts Council’s 50th anniversary, marking five decades of statewide cultural investment. In 2026, the agency approved more than $34 million in grants statewide.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the California Arts Council,” said MCT Executive Director Jodi Vaccaro. “These grants help us sustain professional theatre in our rural community, support working artists, and bring new stories to life while keeping our doors open to everyone. We’re grateful for this investment and for the audiences, donors, volunteers, and artists who make our work possible.”

Because state grants cover a fraction of the costs required to produce professional theatre, MCT relies heavily on local philanthropy. Through December 31, the group notes that every donation made to the theatre will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000.

To learn more, visit www.murphyscreektheatre.org/support.