Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP has released the name of the 43-year-old Modesto man who died in a crash on Highway 108/120 near Tulloch Dam Road.

Daniel Wendall was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe westbound at around 4:30 pm on Friday when he went off the highway and hit a large rock and a fence. The vehicle had been traveling at around 70 mph.

Details about what led to the crash are still under investigation, per the CHP. Life-saving measures were attempted, but Wendall was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP adds that alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected as being a contributing factor in the crash. Wendall was not wearing a seatbelt.