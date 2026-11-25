Bridgeport, CA — A fire on Tuesday evening unfortunately destroyed the Bridgeport General Store and the adjacent sporting goods store.

The spots are known to many in the Mother Lode who take trips over Highway 108 Sonora Pass.

The CHP notes that a report of a fire upstairs at the General Store came in at around 6:55 pm. It caused heavy damage to connecting businesses in the 200 block of Main Street. Images released by CAL Fire show that it also caused extensive impacts to the adjacent sporting goods store.

CAL Fire described it as a “multi-family and multi-use” structure.

The agency added that cold temperatures and utility concerns created challenges for the firefighters throughout the evening. CAL Fire’s law enforcement investigators are looking into the cause of the incident.

Firefighters remain on the scene this morning.

It also stopped traffic throughout the evening and early morning hours on Highway 395.

No additional information is immediately available.