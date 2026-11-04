Around 6,500 ballots Still To Count In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — One of the races that is too close to call in Tuolumne County is the District Two Supervisor contest between challenger Juli Healy and incumbent Ryan Campbell.

When the ballots were counted on Election Night, Healy had 1,511 votes (51%), and Campbell had 1,449 (49%).

Central Sierra Broadcasting stopped by the Tuolumne County Election’s Office this morning and learned that there are around 6,500 ballots still to tabulate. They include 6,000 that were dropped off at one of the ballot boxes or vote centers on Tuesday, between 400-500 that were received in the mail today, and 100 conditional ballots that still need to be processed. Any ballots postmarked by November 3 (and arriving later this week) will also be counted.

The hope is to release updated numbers by late this afternoon, according to election officials. Of the estimated 6,500 ballots still to count, only a fraction will be from District Two voters, as there are five supervisorial districts.

Another issue that is still too close to call is the Summerville Elementary Measure C Bond. It requires a 55% majority to pass, and there are currently 674 votes in support (57%) and 516 opposed (43%).

Click here to find the latest election results.

We reported earlier that there are around 4,500 ballots still to count in Calaveras County.