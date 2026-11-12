Not Just A One-Time-A-Year Celebration Of Veterans

Angels Camp, CA – To thank veterans, not just one day a year on Veterans Day, but year-round, the Calaveras Humane Society (CHS) is offering free pet adoptions.

Through its William F. Terminello Free Pets for Veterans program, adoption fees are waived.

“We want to thank our veterans for their service and know that the special bond between a vet and his/her pet can provide companionship, stability, and comfort,” stated CHS officials.

Any pet aged one year or older qualifies for adoption by a veteran, who must provide valid identification such as a Common Access Card (CAC), retired veteran’s ID card, veteran’s hospital card, or DD Form 214. The veteran must personally adopt the pet, and the discount is non-transferable. For more program information, click here.