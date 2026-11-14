San Andreas, CA – Roadside weed spraying begins in Calaveras County and will last into the spring of next year, and those wanting to opt out can do so by filling out a form.

Calaveras County Public Works begins roadside weed abatement from November 2026 to June 2027, with county-wide spraying and updated online instructions for residents to add no-spray locations. The work will be completed over 6-8 months by county crews. According to public works officials, this process ensures a property will be considered for exclusion from the upcoming county-wide weed spraying schedule.

To request a no-spray designation for properties in Calaveras County’s roadside weed abatement program:

First: email the Department of Public Works at publicworks@calaverascounty.gov to place your parcel on the NO SPRAY list and include the following information in the body of your email:

Your name, parcel number, phone number, and physical address (not mailing address).

The approximate location and length of zones on your parcel(s) on which you do not want roadside spraying to occur. Example: “123 Main St., from first property corner to second property corner. Approximately 200 feet.”

Second: Place clear & legible signage that can be seen from a moving truck at 2 locations on your parcel, per the no-spray zone. The signage type and instructions for placement are listed below:

The first sign shall read BEGIN NO SPRAY ZONE.

The second sign shall read END NO SPRAY ZONE.

Note: As all roadside spraying will occur from the right side of the road only, ensure that the first sign encountered by the operator is BEGIN NO SPRAY ZONE.

Sufficient signage shall be visible from the road. Note: If your parcel’s fence line does not directly abut the road, consider mounting your sign to stakes driven near enough to the road for the operator to clearly see it.

Public Works officials relayed, “As signage will fade due to exposure to sun and rain over time, it is important to check your signage periodically and ensure the signs are easily visible to the Public Works crew completing the spraying. Remember the signage needs to be visible & legible from inside the spray vehicle.” Click here to review form instructions.

Click here for the list of county roadways impacted. For questions, you can also call Public Works at 209-754-6401 or email publicworks@calaverascounty.gov.