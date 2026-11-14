Patience Is A Virtue And Helped Save A Tiny Kitten

Sonora, CA – A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Animal Control (TCSAC) officer proved the saying “patience is a virtue” after he took the time to wait out a frightened feline in order to rescue it.

A call to animal control recently reported that a tiny kitten was trapped in a storm drain. Using a net, responding Officer Dibble went to work trying to capture the distressed kitty. However, shelter officials relayed that every time the officer got close, the nervous feline would dart farther down the drain.

“Knowing that patience was going to be the key, Officer Dibble returned to the scene, settled in, and waited. And waited some more!” shared animal control officials. “Eventually, the curious little kitten made his way into the net, allowing Officer Dibble to safely lift him out of the storm drain!”

The tiny tabby had a medical evaluation at the shelter, and, aside from a few fleas and mild dehydration, he has a clean bill of health. Instead of a wet, dirty storm drain, the feisty feline now has a full belly, a warm bed, and a safe place to rest.

“A huge THANK YOU to Officer Dibble for going the extra mile, showing incredible patience, and making sure this little guy got his happy ending! Not every rescue is quick or easy, but sometimes all it takes is someone willing to sit, wait, and refuse to give up,” shared shelter officials. No word yet on when this adventurous kitten will be ready for adoption.