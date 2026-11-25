Sonora, CA – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period (HEP) will target seat belt use this year, which can mean the difference between life and death in a crash.

The CHP will conduct the statewide enforcement period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, focusing on unsafe driving and ensuring proper seat belt use for both drivers and passengers.

“Every person in the vehicle has a role in getting home safely: buckle up, secure children in the appropriate seats, and make responsible choices behind the wheel,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Throughout the holiday weekend, CHP officers will work to keep everyone on our roads safe and prevent avoidable tragedies.”

During the previous Thanksgiving enforcement period, the CHP conducted investigations into 25 fatal crashes across the state, resulting in the deaths of 17 vehicle occupants, over half of whom were not wearing seat belts. CHP officers also made more than 1,200 arrests for driving under the influence.