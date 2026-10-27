US-Audiobooks-Top-10

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Audible best-sellers for the week ending October 23:

Nonfiction

1. In the Shadow of Eight by Collin Gosselin, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Contend by Philip Anthony Mitchell and Matt Chandler – introduction, narrated by Philip Anthony Mitchell and Matt Chandler (Thomas Nelson)

3. WTF America?! by Ben Meiselas, Brett Meiselas and Jordy Meiselas, narrated by the authors (Grand Central Publishing)

4. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

5. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

6. A Great Book with Barack Obama by Barack Obama and Higher Ground, narrated by Tom Hanks, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jill Lepore, Ben Rhodes, Percival L. Everett, Lauren Groff and Barack Obama (Audible Originals)

7. Protocols by Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D., narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. MeatEater’s American History: The Alaskans (1896-1941) by Steven Rinella, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

Fiction

1. Bad in Bed by Ali Hazelwood, performed by Brooke Bloomingdale, Teddy Hamilton and full cast (Audible Originals)

2. Bram Stoker’s Dracula by Bram Stoker and Robyn Ahern – adaptation, performed by Jonathan Bailey, Ella Purnell, Aimee Lou Wood, Louis Partridge, David Jonsson, Johnny Flynn, Lesley Manville and Maggie Gyllenhaal (Audible Originals)

3. The Witch by Freida McFadden, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld and Marin Ireland (Dreamscape Media)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

5. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

6. Chain Reaction by Lee Child and Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

8. Threshing Day (Wing and Claw Collection) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Justis Bolding, Jake Bordeaux, Chase Brown, Frankie Corzo, Giordan Diaz, Teddy Hamilton, Laura Knight Keating, Zion Jang, Nick Mills, Robb Moriera, James Aaron Oh, Anthony Palmini, John Skelley and Jasmin Walker (Recorded Books)

9. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. Miss Wolcott’s Ghost by Louise Penny, narrated by Alfred Molina (Macmillan Audio)

By The Associated Press