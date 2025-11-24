Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
Sponsored By:

Melania Trump welcomes Christmas tree to the White House

By AP News
Trump White House Holidays

Trump White House Holidays

Photo Icon View Photos

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump on Monday welcomed this year’s official White House Christmas tree, a white fir from a farm in Michigan that arrived by horse-drawn carriage.

The tree, which came from Korson’s Tree Farms, arrived on the North Portico. It was delivered by a pair of Clydesdales named Logan and Ben in a carriage driven by one of three men, all wearing top hats, who were on board.

“It’s a beautiful tree,” the first lady said as she circled the carriage and posed for pictures.

Wearing a cream-colored overcoat and dark red gloves, she shook hands with one of the drivers and a woman who was standing with the horses.

The 18 1/2-foot tree will be displayed in the Blue Room.

Korson’s Tree Farms secured the honor by winning the National Christmas Tree Association’s national tree contest. The winner of that contest has produced the official White House Christmas tree since 1966.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.