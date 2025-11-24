Skip to main content
Escaped Debris Fire Burns 6.5 Acres Near Historic Jenny Lind Bridge

By B.J. Hansen
Vegetation Fire - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image

San Andreas, CA — A vegetation fire spread to 6.5 acres Sunday near the end of Main Street and the Old Historic Jenny Lind Bridge in Calaveras County.

Resources were dispatched from the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, San Andreas Fire, and CAL Fire.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that it spread from a burning tree stump to the dry vegetation. The unattended, slow-moving, fire had been burning for some time before being reported. The fire department reminds residents that although burn permits are no longer required, people still need to make sure that it does not escape and spread from their property.

The property owner received a warning from CAL Fire.

