Congressman McClintock Speaks In Support Of REFINER Act

Washington, DC — A resolution was passed by the US House that supporters say will help deregulate and expand oil refining capacity, in an effort to bring down energy costs.

HR 3109, the REFINER Act, would require the National Petroleum Council to collect and examine information regarding the role of petrochemical refineries in the US, and their contributions to energy security, reliability, and affordability. It would also analyze opportunities to expand capacity, look at current risks to refineries, and existing policy negative impacts.

Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock, a Republican, pointed the finger at his home state of California when speaking on the US House Floor about the need to curtail rising energy costs.

He argued, “What has happened to California is the predictable result of bad policy made by fools. I hope the REFINER Act will shine a light on their folly, and recommend ways to reverse the damage they have caused before they can do any more harm to our nation’s prosperity and security.”

The REFINER Act passed in the US House, 230-176, and it now moves to the US Senate for consideration. Many Democrats and environmental groups argued that the legislation was unnecessary and biased (because the National Petroleum Council is comprised of members of the oil and gas industry).