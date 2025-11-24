Calaveras Pinecone Competition Winner, Nearly A World Record

John Sproull Of Arnold holds the winner of the Calaveras Pinecone contest - Photo courtesy of Marlaine Cover

Arnold, CA — The second annual Calaveras Pinecone competition was held on Sunday in Arnold.

The event, with playful aspects, aims to educate attendees about the interesting world of sugar pinecones. They are a common sight in the Sierra Nevada and among the longest pinecones on the planet. They are lengthy and slender and can sometimes reach over 22 inches long.

Competition coordinator Marlaine Cover of Arnold reports that 13 contestants were officially registered for this year’s event held at the Sequoia Woods Country Club.

John Sproull of Arnold brought the winning pinecone that was 22.75 inches, which Cover says was just 0.15 inches shy of breaking the Guinness World Record. Sproull found it about a mile from White Pines Lake.

Among the competitors on Sunday were eight children and five adults.

In California, people can collect up to two bushels of ornamental pinecones without a permit. Only dry cones, found on the ground, can be harvested.