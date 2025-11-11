Skip to main content
Dai Dai Ames scores 24 in California’s 93-65 victory over Cal State Fullerton

By AP News

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Dai Dai Ames sank six 3-pointers and scored 24 to lead California to a 93-65 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Monday night.

Ames missed just one shot from 3-point range but made only 1 of 7 from inside the arc for the Golden Bears (3-0), shooting 7 for 14. He was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

John Camden hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 for Cal. Chris Bell totaled 15 points and seven rebounds. Justin Pippen pitched in with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Ames hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13 first-half points, Camden sank two from deep and scored 11 and Cal took a 42-27 lead at halftime. Reserve Landon Seaman led the Titans with 10 points before the break. Seaman made 5 of 8 shots and Josh Ward went 3 for 3 while the rest of the Titans shot 17% — 4 for 23.

The Golden Bears pushed their lead to 20 on a pair of free throws by Pippen with 10:44 left to play to make it 64-44. Milos Ilic followed with a three-point play and Cal cruised to the finish.

Seaman scored 20 on 9-for-14 shooting to pace the Titans (1-2). Ward finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

