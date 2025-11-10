Skip to main content
CSU Fullerton takes on Cal after Cofield’s 21-point game

By AP News

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) at California Golden Bears (2-0)

Berkeley, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -22.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits Cal after Bryce Cofield scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 92-82 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

Cal went 14-19 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Bears allowed opponents to score 76.8 points per game and shoot 46.9% from the field last season.

CSU Fullerton went 2-15 on the road and 6-26 overall a season ago. The Titans shot 40.2% from the field and 27.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

