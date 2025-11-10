Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
66.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

5 wounded, 1 seriously, in shooting outside San Francisco supermarket

By AP News
San Francisco Shooting

San Francisco Shooting

Photo Icon View Photos

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police were investigating on Sunday after five people were wounded, one seriously, in a weekend shooting outside a supermarket in San Francisco, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire around 9 p.m. Saturday found multiple victims near a Safeway in the Outer Richmond neighborhood, according to the city’s police department.

A man with life-threatening injuries and four juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries were rushed to a hospital, police said in a statement.

Police Capt. Kevin Lee told the San Francisco Chronicle at the scene that the shooting stemmed from a fight.

There were no arrests and investigators didn’t immediately release suspect information.

The shooting sent bystanders scattering. Tommy Corcoran, 19, told the Chronicle that he hid behind a log in Golden Gate Park after hearing gunshots and seeing people running away.

“This kind of violence does not represent who we are as a city, and we will never tolerate it,” San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a statement.

Detectives urged witnesses or anyone with information to call the police department.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.