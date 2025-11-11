Skip to main content
Sacramento State hosts UCSB following Smith’s 24-point performance

By AP News

UCSB Gauchos (2-0) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-0)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -9.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits Sacramento State after Colin Smith scored 24 points in UCSB’s 85-74 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

Sacramento State finished 5-11 at home last season while going 7-25 overall. The Hornets averaged 5.9 steals, 3.0 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

UCSB finished 13-10 in Big West action and 7-7 on the road last season. The Gauchos averaged 6.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

