Locklear, Pdaadt help the Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 10-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Locklear went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, Brandon Pfaadt pitched six solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-6 on Thursday.

Arizona had 16 hits in the makeup of the teams’ June 25 rainout a day after having a season-high 17 hits at home against the Athletics.

Pfaadt (5-1) allowed two first-inning runs on four straight hits leading off the game but settled in to allow just three more hits. Arizona who has won three straight and nine of 11.

The Cardinals scored four two-out runs off Ryan Thompson in the ninth inning.

Locklear lined an RBI single up the middle off Matt Svanson in the eighth inning after hitting a two-run homer, his first of the season, off Michael McGreevy (4-8) in the fourth inning.

Arizona sent 11 batters to the plate in the eighth inning and scored five runs off Svanson and Justin Bruihl.

McGreevy (4-8) allowed four runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings for St. Louis. The Cardinals have lost 11 of 16.

Jordan Walker received a standing ovation before his first home plate appearance since winning the 2026 Home Run Derby and lined an RBI double on the first pitch he saw to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead.

Ketel Marte was scratched less than an hour before first pitch with back stiffness after originally being slated to leadoff and play second base for Arizona.

Iván Herrera had the day off for St. Louis after starting each of the club’s first 101 games.

Up next

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3, 2.62 ERA) will face Nationals RHP Zack Littell (7-7, 5.34) to open a three-game series in Washington on Friday night. … Cardinals RHP Dustin May (5-7, 4.78) was set to oppose Reds RHP Rhett Lowder (3-7, 5.75) at home Friday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press