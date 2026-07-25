Lopez allows 1 hit in 5 innings, Butler and Soderstrom drive in runs as A’s beat Twins 2-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jacob Lopez allowed one hit in five innings, Lawrence Butler and Tyler Soderstrom drove in runs and the Athletics beat the Minnesota Twins 2-0 on Friday night.

Lopez (5-4) has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts since returning to the big leagues. He spent June with Triple-A Las Vegas after carrying a 6.75 ERA through May 31.

The A’s were held hitless through four innings until Tommy White doubled with one out in the fifth. A walk on either side of White’s double loaded the bases, and Butler hit a sacrifice fly to center to bring Donovan Walton in and open the scoring.

White nearly scored on a wild pitch to double the lead, but was tagged out by pitcher Zebby Matthews at home for the third out.

Soderstrom drove in Henry Bolte from second with a sixth-inning single that made it 2-0.

Matthews (4-8) allowed both runs on three hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out one. Austin Martin doubled and Ryan Jeffers singled for the Twins’ only hits of the game.

Four A’s relievers combined to allow one hit in four innings, with Hogan Harris working a hitless ninth for his eighth save.

The A’s have won five straight against the Twins since last season after going 3-19 in the previous 22 matchups.

Up next

The three-game series continues on Saturday. Neither team has announced a starter.

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