Angels bring road slide into matchup with the Giants

Los Angeles Angels (41-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (43-60, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Ryan Johnson (2-4, 6.10 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -164, Angels +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to the San Francisco Giants looking to end a three-game road skid.

San Francisco has a 43-60 record overall and a 23-25 record in home games. The Giants have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .417.

Los Angeles is 41-63 overall and 17-35 on the road. The Angels are 10th in the AL with 113 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 22 doubles, seven triples and four home runs while hitting .324 for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 9 for 40 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jo Adell has 15 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Angels. Vaughn Grissom is 11 for 39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Angels: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonah Cox: 10-Day IL (oblique), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Trevor McDonald: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press