Giants host the Angels on home winning streak

Los Angeles Angels (41-64, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (44-60, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (8-6, 3.51 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Giants: Carson Whisenhunt (0-0)

LINE: Giants -119, Angels -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

San Francisco is 44-60 overall and 24-25 in home games. Giants hitters have a collective .418 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.

Los Angeles is 41-64 overall and 17-36 in road games. The Angels have hit 113 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 22 doubles, seven triples and four home runs while hitting .326 for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 8 for 40 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout has 14 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 RBIs for the Angels. Vaughn Grissom is 11 for 39 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Angels: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonah Cox: 10-Day IL (oblique), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Trevor McDonald: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press