Dodgers take on the Mariners with series tied 1-1

Seattle Mariners (53-56, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (68-40, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (7-7, 4.37 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (4-5, 4.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -158, Mariners +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles is 32-20 at home and 68-40 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .433 slugging percentage to rank second in MLB.

Seattle has gone 23-33 on the road and 53-56 overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.72 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 21 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 8 for 35 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has a .278 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 21 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Josh Naylor is 14 for 40 with two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (lat), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press